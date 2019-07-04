Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spotty 4th of July Storm Chance

Good Morning, and Happy Independence Day!

We’re starting off on a very pleasant note on this 4th of July. Conditions are quiet in the Metro with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. Early storms are ongoing in South Dakota, Kansas, and Western Nebraska – putting us right in the middle.

We do have a 30% storm chance today. The best chance looks to be this morning, especially south. We can’t rule out a spotty storm this afternoon and early evening, but they should remain isolated in nature. Similar to what we’ve seen lately, previous storms can leave outflow boundaries which allow more storms to fire up – especially during the heat of the day.

We should still see plenty of dry time today, so don’t cancel any plans! Just keep an eye on the sky and the radar in case you end up under a pop-up. The weather models are looking promising for fireworks tonight!

A more widespread coverage of showers and storms arrives Friday morning, so we’ll be here tracking it all on Daybreak tomorrow! That looks to be our highest chance for Friday, with more isolated chances for the evening hours.

Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper-80s, very seasonable for this time of year.

