Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spottier rain chances

After a soggy day Tuesday, we’re looking at much spottier rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re waking up to mostly dry conditions, with a range of temperatures being dictated by cloud cover. In the Metro, we’re starting off in the 60s thanks to cloudy skies. However, clearing off to the northwest has allowed temperatures to drop into the 50s and even upper-40s!

Clouds will be a bit tough this morning, with some patchy fog possible. We’ll see more clearing this afternoon and evening, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower or storm today. Thankfully, rainfall coverage and duration will be MUCH lower than Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper-70s.

Any shower or storm that fires up will fizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies on tap tonight with lows around 60°.

A lifting warm front could spark a few showers or thundershowers early Thursday, with the best chance to the north of Omaha. Highs on Thursday will warm back into the 80s, with more temperatures in the 80s through the extended forecast.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday, for the potential for strong to severe storms in the morning and possibly once again by the evening. Stay weather-alert for the end of the workweek, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast!