Mallory's Morning Forecast - Soggy Tuesday Afternoon & Evening

You will want to grab the rain gear as you head out the door!

Tracking a few spotty showers this morning, but a better coverage of showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and evening. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Delays at the CWS are looking likely today.

High temperatures today will just top out in the mid to upper-70s in the Metro as a result of the clouds and rain. Winds will be variable 5-10 mph.

Rain showers are set to dwindle after midnight tonight, with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring some spotty rain chances, but coverage will be much less compared to today. Highs will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

More highs in the 80s are expected Friday into the weekend, but Friday will bring our next best chance for showers and storms. Keeping an eye on the end of the workweek for severe weather potential.

