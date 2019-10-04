Mallory's Morning Forecast - Showers return by evening

Good Morning! It’s another chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s for the Metro. Some spots have dropped into the 30s to the north, with a Frost Advisory in effect for our northernmost counties through 9 AM.

We’ll start off with some chilly sunshine early, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper-50s yet again, with rain chances returning.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon, with off-and-on coverage this evening and tonight. Some heavier rain is possible early Saturday morning, but showers and a few storms will push to the east by 10 AM Saturday.

Clouds will quickly decrease behind, with more sunshine in store Saturday afternoon! It will be breezy, but highs will warm into the mid to upper-60s. We’ll stay dry Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs back in the mid-60s.

The first half of next workweek is looking dry and seasonable with highs near 70°.

