Mallory's Morning Forecast - Showers and a few strong storms stick around Tuesday

Another soggy day is in store! Rain is moving into Nebraska and Iowa from the south early Tuesday morning, with some embedded lightning south. We’ll continue to see rain spread north through the morning, with localized heavy rainfall possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 PM this evening south of the Metro, where the ground is already saturated due to recent rains.

In addition, scattered storms this afternoon could be on the strong to severe side in Iowa. An area of low pressure will be tracking through from south to northeast, giving us enough spin for an isolated tornado threat. Hail and gusty winds also possible.

Rain will taper off this evening, with just a lingering shower possible overnight. Highs today will top out around 70° in the Metro – slightly cooler west, slightly warmer east. Overnight lows will drop back down near 60°.

Spotty showers are possible Wednesday – especially south of I-80 - but rain coverage and intensity will be much lower than the previous days. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll hold one more chance for a few scattered thundershowers Thursday before sunshine finally returns Friday! More highs in the 70s expected through the weekend, with 80s still on track next week.

Keep track of the radar and 7-day forecast anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App!