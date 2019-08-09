Mallory's Morning Forecast - Seasonable Friday, Warmer Saturday

Good Morning & Happy Friday! We’ve got a wide range of temperatures on the map to start off the day. We’re sitting at 70° in the Metro, but spots in Iowa (Denison, Carrol, and Atlantic) are waking up to 50s! The humidity is also lower from Omaha northeastward.

This high pressure will retreat eastward throughout the day, allowing dew points/humidity to rise by the afternoon and evening. More clouds are around this morning, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

A very spotty shower can’t be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s this afternoon, with winds from the SE 5-10 mph.

After midnight tonight, a few storms are possible – mainly north of Omaha. A few of these dying storms may linger into early Saturday, before 8 AM. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return Saturday with highs around 90°.

An isolated storm possible Saturday evening, but a better coverage of rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday morning, especially south of I-80.

Sunday night/Monday morning will bring us another shot of heavier rain, but this time, farther north.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!