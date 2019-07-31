Mallory's Morning Forecast - Scattered storm chances

Good Morning! We are tracking scattered storms early this morning, especially in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Go ahead and keep the umbrella with you for the next few days, as several storm chances are in store between now and Saturday morning.

Once this first wave of scattered storms pushes east/southeast, we could see more rain arrive around midday. Drier conditions in store by mid-afternoon through this evening, with some late-day sunshine possible! Highs will top out in the low-80s with breezy southeast winds.

More scattered storms are possible tonight, after 10 PM. The best chance for storms looks to be along and south of I-80, with some of these storms capable of hail and gusty winds.

Storms will become more isolated throughout Thursday morning, with drier conditions by midday. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid-80s.

The trend of overnight storm chances lives on again Thursday night, with off and on showers and storms expected Friday. Friday will bring us the greatest coverage and totals for rain, so it may be a good idea to take your plans indoors. Highs will be cooler as a result, just topping out in the upper-70s.

