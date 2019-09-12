Mallory's Morning Forecast - Scattered showers and storms

Good Morning! A cold front will bring us relief from the heat and humidity for the end of the workweek, but first – we have some showers and storms to get through.

We’ll hold a scattered chance for spotty showers and thundershowers through the morning hours, moving from west to east. A cold front will swing through the Metro during the early afternoon, which could spark a few more isolated showers or storms – especially in western Iowa. Some of these storms in Iowa could be strong, but will push east quickly.

Because of the timing of the front, we’ll hit our high temperature in the early afternoon, with clearing and cooling expected beginning mid-afternoon. Clear and cool conditions are on tap tonight, with lows dropping down into the mid to upper-50s!

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. It may be a bit breezy at times, but humidity will be low with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s.

We’ll start to heat things back up for the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s Saturday and low-90s Sunday. Keeping an eye on the forecast for the Husker game, as showers and storms are possible late Saturday evening and Saturday night.