Mallory's Morning Forecast - Scattered rain chances

Good Morning! It’s yet another warm and muggy start Wednesday morning, with widespread temperatures in the 70s. We are tracking the chance for spotty showers and thundershowers through the morning hours, especially north of I-80.

Partly cloudy skies return this afternoon, with humid conditions and highs in the upper-80s. Winds will be from the south-southwest 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Scattered storms are possible once again this evening, with coverage increasing during the overnight hours. Storms will drift from north to south Thursday morning, with heavy rainfall possible during your commute. Drier skies return Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.

Spotty showers or storms are possible Friday, but a better chance looks to arrive Saturday before pushing to the south by Sunday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper-80s, with temperatures this weekend in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

