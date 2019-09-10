Mallory's Morning Forecast - Scattered Storms Tuesday Morning

Good Morning! You may have been woken up by some thunder or heavy rainfall overnight. We’re still tracking scattered showers and storms early Tuesday morning. Western Iowa is experiencing more widespread rain, while showers and storms are more isolated in nature on the Nebraska side of things.

Rain-cooled air has dropped temperatures into the 60s to the north of I-80, with 70s to the drier south. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s this afternoon, feeling like the lower-90s once we factor in the higher humidity. Drier conditions are on tap this afternoon and evening, under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll stay muggy overnight, with overnight lows just dropping down into the lower-70s.

A few isolated showers or storms are possible once again Wednesday morning, but the highest coverage looks to stay north. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are in store with even warmer temperatures! Highs will top out in the lower-90s, with increased humidity and winds.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage early Thursday morning, ahead of a cold front. This front will drop highs on Thursday back into the low to mid-80s, with a beautiful Friday in store.

