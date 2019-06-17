Mallory's Morning Forecast - Scattered afternoon storms

We lucked out with the weather for opening weekend of the College World Series, but we’ll likely have to deal with some weather delays this week.

Monday is starting off on a quiet and mild note with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll warm into the low-80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower west or northwest of the Metro this morning, but a better chance for rain arrives this afternoon.

During the heat of the day, scattered storms will fire up primarily along and north of I-80. One of these storms may impact the early game at T.D. Ameritrade Park. High-resolution models show these storms fizzling out as we head throughout the evening, so weather conditions should improve as we head into the late game.

Showers and storms look to primarily stay north of the Metro tonight, with temperatures dropping in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday will bring a greater threat for showers and storms, with temperatures just topping out in the mid-70s as a result. Lesser rain chances expected Wednesday and Thursday before we increase coverage once again Friday. Temperatures look to remain at or below-normal for this time of year.

