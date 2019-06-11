Mallory's Morning Forecast - Rain chances return

Good Morning! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had Monday. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday, so be sure to have the umbrella handy!

A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday morning, but dry air is keeping much of it from reaching the Omaha Metro. We have, however, seen an increase in cloud cover which is keeping temperatures at bay. Overall, temperatures are milder than this time Monday morning.

Once again, spotty showers are possible throughout the morning but a better coverage of thunderstorms will arrive for the commute home. A few of these thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning all possible. These storms will push off to the south and southeast before midnight tonight.

A few spotty showers may linger tonight into early Wednesday, but any will be light and isolated. Clouds will decrease throughout the day Wednesday, with cooler highs around 70°. Conditions will also be breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday looks great, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s.