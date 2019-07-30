Mallory's Morning Forecast - Rain Chances Return

Good Tuesday Morning! Hope you enjoyed the nice sunshine Monday, as rain chances return for the rest of the workweek.

Clouds are on the increase this morning from west to east, with morning lows ranging from the upper-50s to the mid-60s. A few spotty showers are possible for your ride into work, but the better shot for rain arrives by lunchtime, taking us into the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts should remain relatively light – a quarter inch or less.

Drier conditions are in store this evening and the majority of the overnight hours. Highs today will likely just top out in the upper-70s for most of us, due to the increased cloud cover and rain.

More scattered storms arrive Wednesday morning, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs in the lower-80s.

Rain chances return yet again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For our Stuff the Bus event Thursday we may have to dodge a few showers early, but the afternoon is looking partly cloudy and muggy – but drier. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid-80s.

