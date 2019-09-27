Mallory's Morning Forecast - Rain Chances Return!

Good Morning! After a few very nice fall days, rain chances return to the forecast.

Spotty showers/drizzle and even a couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning into the afternoon. Rainfall totals shouldn’t amount to much, but it’ll be a good idea to keep the rain jacket handy.

Temperatures are starting off on a much warmer note this morning (60s & 70s) due to increasing clouds overnight, higher humidity, and southerly winds. We won’t warm up much by the afternoon, however, with highs once again in the 70s. Winds will shift from the south to north 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

We should stay dry for high school football tonight, with a few peeks of sunshine before the sun sets. Conditions will be cool and breezy, with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

Storms will fire up to the south late this evening, with a few scattered storms in our far southern counties near the Kansas and Missouri borders after midnight.

Off and on rain chances are possible Saturday, but showers should remain light. We’ll still see periods of dry – but cool – time throughout the day. If you’re heading to the game, just make sure you keep the poncho or rain jacket handy! Temperatures will stay in the 60s.

More showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and afternoon, with warmer highs in the 80s.

