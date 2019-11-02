Mallory's Morning Forecast - Plenty of sunshine Saturday!

Good Morning! We’re starting off on another chilly note, with temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Due to a west wind up to 15 mph, wind chills are as low as the upper-teens in some spots!

Plenty of sunshine and westerly winds will warm us into the lower-50s this afternoon. Our average for this time of year is 57°, so we will remain a few degrees cooler than normal.

Clouds will increase tonight, with partly sunny skies on tap Sunday. We’ll start Sunday in the mid-30s, with highs climbing into the mid-50s. At this time, just including a slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon and evening hours, but most of us look to stay dry for your weekend plans!

A friendly reminder that we do FALL BACK tonight, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

A dry stretch of weather takes us into next workweek! Highs will stay in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. A front swings through Wednesday, dropping us into the 40s. The coldest day of the week looks to be Thursday, with highs just in the mid to upper-30s.

