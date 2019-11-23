Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant weekend weather!

Good Morning! A pleasant weekend of weather is ahead.

We’re starting Saturday below-freezing, with wind chills in the lower-20s and upper-teens. Skies will become mostly sunny this morning, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper-40s. A few spots in the lower-50s look possible to the west of the Metro. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest today, sustained 7-12 mph.

Mostly clear and cool conditions take us into the overnight hours, with lows back in the upper-20s, around 30°.

We may see a few more clouds around Sunday, but it should be a really nice day! Highs will top out in the mid to upper-50s, 10-15° above-normal for this time of year.

The quiet and mild weather takes us through Monday, with highs back in the lower-50s.

Our weather pattern begins to change beginning Tuesday, so if you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast!

For now, the forecast calls for early rain south transitioning into all snow throughout the day Tuesday. The exact track and accumulations are still uncertain, but models are beginning to agree on some kind of system moving through the area Tuesday.

Wednesday looks like our break in the active weather, before another possible rain/snow system Thursday, and more rain possible Friday.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for your holiday plans.

