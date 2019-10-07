Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant start to the workweek

Good Monday Morning! We’re tracking beautiful weather for the start of the workweek.

Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and 40s under clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to warm into the upper-60s near 70°. Winds will be light and variable before becoming southerly 5-10 mph. Clear and chilly conditions return tonight, with overnight lows in the mid to upper-40s.

More sunshine is on the way Tuesday, with highs back near the 70° mark! Conditions will just be a bit breezier than Monday.

Highs on Wednesday will yet again top out near 70°, with clouds increasing throughout the day. A few spotty showers or storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with much higher coverage arriving Wednesday night into Thursday.

As a front swings through, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday. A much cooler end to the week is ahead, with highs on Friday just in the lower-40s. We’ll see more sunshine this weekend, but highs will only warm into the low-50s, with overnight lows near the freezing mark.

