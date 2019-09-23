Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant First Day of Fall!

Good Monday Morning! A cold front pushed through the region over the weekend, bringing us a few inches of rainfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

We’re much drier now, but temperatures have taken a plunge! Morning lows are in the 50s as you step out the door Monday. As temperatures have dropped near the dew points, and conditions are calm, areas of patchy fog have formed - especially east.

Once this fog lifts, plenty of sunshine is on tap with highs right around 80°! Humidity will remain low, with winds increasing from the SSW 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight with low in the lower-60s.

A few isolated showers or storms are possible Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.

A front will swing through Tuesday evening, sparking scattered thunderstorms – some of which could be strong to severe.

We’ll be cooler the rest of the workweek as a result, with highs in the mid to upper-70s.