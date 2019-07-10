Mallory's Morning Forecast - Rain Early, Breezy Afternoon

Good Morning! We are tracking some scattered showers and storms early on Wednesday, but weather conditions will greatly improve as the day progresses. Rain chances should dwindle after 8 AM, with clouds decreasing through the rest of the morning hours.

Plenty of sunshine is in store for the afternoon, but it will be breezy! Northwest winds will help usher in cooler temperatures and lower humidity, but could gust up to 30 mph. Highs will be comfortable – topping out in the mid-80s.

Winds will die down overnight, with clear skies allowing lows to drop down into the low-60s!

Thursday looks just as nice, but with calmer winds! Sunshine returns, with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

Enjoy the cooler-than-normal temperatures while we have it, as 90s return Friday. Highs in the 90s look to stick around through the weekend and into next week, so you’ll want to find ways to beat the heat! Humidity will be increasing as well.

The best shot of rain this weekend looks to fall late Friday night into Saturday morning.

