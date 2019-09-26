Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Thursday Ahead of Rain Chances

Good Morning! We’re kicking off Thursday in the 40s and 50s. A deck of clouds sliced through the region from northwest to southeast overnight, keeping the Omaha Metro in the mid to upper-50s, and clearer spots like Carroll (IA) and York (NE) in the mid to upper-40s!

It’s shaping up to be another nice fall day with very low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should be very seasonable, topping out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Things could be a bit breezy at times, with winds becoming southerly 7-20 mph.

Tonight, clouds will increase, only allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid-60s. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible, but a better coverage arrives Friday morning.

Even with the higher rain chance, any shower will be very light in nature. This will push southeast by early Friday afternoon, with partly sunny and breezy conditions ahead for the rest of the day. Highs Friday will once again top out in the low to mid-70s.

Cooler air arrives Saturday, with off and on showers possible. A higher coverage and intensity of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, so we’ll be keeping a close eye out for the Husker game.

We heat things back up Sunday and Monday, with more showers and storms expected late Monday into early Wednesday.

