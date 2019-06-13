Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Thursday Ahead

A pleasant Thursday is on tap before storm chances return for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are on the chilly side to kick off Thursday – especially outside of the Metro! In Omaha, we’re waking up to 50s, but many 40s are on the map in western Iowa. Grab the jacket before you head out the door!

We’ll see a few clouds at times today, but overall mostly sunny skies are on tap. Dew points will stay in the 40s, meaning very low humidity! Winds will also be calmer, coming in from the south 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-70s, a few degrees below-normal for mid-June.

Clouds will increase overnight, with the chance for showers late. Lows will bottom out in the upper-50s.

Friday will start off with the chance for showers during the morning. We will see a break for the afternoon and evening, before storm chances increase once again after 10 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are on tap with highs around 80°. Conditions will be breezy.

Saturday will bring another storm chance, but this time during the heat of the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s, with higher humidity as well.

Sunday and Monday trending drier with highs in the low to mid-80s.

