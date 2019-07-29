Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Start to the Week!

Good Morning! After some showers and storms Sunday, a drier start to the week is in store.

Most rainfall totals across the viewing area Sunday remained around ¼ inch or less, outside of isolated amounts up to 2 inches (!) in southwest Iowa. The front that brought us showers and storms yesterday is now off to our east and southeast. A few spots of patchy fog are possible early, especially south of the Metro.

Otherwise, sunny skies are on tap today with decreasing humidity. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Mostly clear skies on tap overnight, with lows near 60°.

Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather today, as rain chances return beginning Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow, keeping temperatures in the upper-70s near the 80° mark.

We’re also tracking the chance for rain early Wednesday and very early Thursday. More widespread storms are possible Friday and Saturday. We’ll have to continue to hash out the timing of rain chances as we head throughout the week.

Rain and clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side of average all week, ranging from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

