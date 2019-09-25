Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Late September Weather

Good Morning! After severe storms Tuesday, we’re waking up to much quieter conditions Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s with clouds off to the north.

A very spotty shower or a few sprinkles are possible in our northern counties this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are on tap today with highs in the mid to upper-70s. It should be a very comfortable day overall with low humidity and a NNW breeze.

A few more spotty showers are possible overnight tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with temperatures dropping down into the upper-40s and low-50s!

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs right around 75°.

Showers and a few storms arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, pushing to the south by Friday afternoon. Highs will only top out in the lower-70s for the end of the workweek.

More spotty rain chances return for the weekend, with highs in the 80s Sunday and Monday.

