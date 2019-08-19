Mallory's Morning Forecast - Patchy fog early, Mostly sunny afternoon

Good Morning! After a cooler Sunday, we’re heating things up for the start of the workweek!

Patchy dense fog is possible Monday morning, as winds are calm and temperatures are dropping. Morning lows will range from the upper-50s to the upper-60s. Once the fog lifts, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are on tap with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

After midnight, scattered storms look to fire up, mainly east of the Metro. It’s hard to know exactly where these storms will form, but the greatest risk looks to be in western and central Iowa. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the low-70s.

Tuesday will bring us heat and humidity, with highs topping out in the lower-90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. This heat won’t last very long, however, and highs for the rest of the workweek look to just rise into the upper-70s and low-80s!

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring us a greater chance for strong to severe storms, so we will be monitoring that forecast for you closely!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!