Mallory's Morning Forecast - Patchy fog and spotty showers

Good Morning and Happy Friday!

Patchy dense fog is the main weather concern this morning, so allow yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school if you can. We will hold the chance for spotty showers this morning and afternoon, but we will still see plenty of dry time. Outside of the rain chance, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs in the lower-80s.

The best chance for storms will stay south in Kansas and Missouri tonight, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out here. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday is looking mostly dry until the late evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, so keep an eye on the radar and forecast if you have Saturday evening plans! Highs on Saturday will be fairly seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper-80s.

Rain will get out of here early Sunday morning, with mostly sunny skies returning for the afternoon. Highs Sunday will once again top out in the mid to upper-80s.

The beginning of next workweek is trending dry and warm, with highs back in the lower-90s.

