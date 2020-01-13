Mallory's Morning Forecast - Patchy AM Fog, Afternoon Sprinkles

Good Morning! Temperatures dropped into the upper-teens around midnight before rebounding back into the mid to upper-20s for the morning commute. Clouds will hang on tough today, with patchy fog possible during the morning hours. With temperatures below-freezing, be cautious of slick spots due to patchy freezing fog and the wintry precipitation from this weekend.

While clouds will stick around today, highs should still warm into the mid to upper-30s this afternoon! Winds will be breezy from the SSE, with gusts 25 to even 30 mph possible.

Sprinkles are possible for the evening commute, with a better chance for light rain – or a light mix – in western Iowa. Clouds will decrease through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower-20s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs back above-freezing! A slight chance for a light mix exists Tuesday night into very early Wednesday before cold air pours in throughout the day Wednesday.

Highs will only top out in the lower-20s Thursday, with our most widespread precipitation chance of the week arriving Friday. Keep an eye on Friday’s forecast, as rain/mix/snow are all possible at this time.