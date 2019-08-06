Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny skies Tuesday

Good Tuesday Morning! Clouds kept us stable yesterday, with just a few stray showers or sprinkles around. High pressure is moving in this morning, clearing skies, and dropping temperatures into the mid to upper-60s, near 70°.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, with dew points dropping as well. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s this afternoon, with a northerly breeze 5-10 mph.

Storms move in from the north after midnight tonight, bringing the potential for locally heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.

A scattered rain chance will take us through midday Wednesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs in the upper-80s.

Wednesday night will once again bring us a storm chance that will take us into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be cooler, just topping out in the lower-80s.

Friday and most of Sunday look dry, with the best weekend rain chances being Saturday morning and Sunday night.

