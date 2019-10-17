Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

Good Morning! After two days with highs in the 50s, temperatures are on the rise for the end of the workweek.

Clear skies and calmer winds allowed temperatures to drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight. Plentiful sunshine and SSE winds will warm us into the mid to upper-60s this afternoon! Low-70s possible southwest of the Metro. Conditions may be a bit breezy at times, with winds 7-20 mph.

A few more clouds roll in this evening and tonight, with overnight lows only dropping to around the 50° mark.

Winds kick up Friday, with gusts up to 40 mph, as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s! Rain chances return Friday night into very early Saturday, primarily south of I-80.

This rain will exit by 8 AM Saturday, making way for more sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper-60s, near 70°.

A better rain chance moves in Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, with gusty winds returning.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!