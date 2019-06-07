Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and warm Friday

After some spotty downpours the last couple of days, we are looking to stay dry Friday and Saturday. Temperatures on Friday morning are starting off in the 60s, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s once again this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with winds from the southeast 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper-60s.

Saturday looks fairly similar to Friday – great news if you’re heading to the Omaha Summer Arts Festival! Rain will hold off until Saturday night, when showers and storms will be increasing from the northwest thanks to a cold front. Rain chances increase for Omaha after midnight.

While this line looks to break up a bit as it moves from northwest to southeast, we will hold rain chances through Sunday morning and afternoon. Otherwise, expect breezy and cooler conditions Sunday with highs just in the 70s.

More 70s are in store next week, with our next chance for rain arriving late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Have a great and safe weekend!

