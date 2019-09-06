Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and seasonable Friday

Good Morning! After a hot and humid Thursday, we’re tracking more seasonable temperatures for Friday and the weekend.

Conditions still a bit muggy Friday morning, but drier/less humid air is filtering in from the north. This will cause dew points to drop throughout the day, making things much more pleasant for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap today, with highs topping out in the low-80s this afternoon. Winds will be from the NNE 5-15 mph.

The weather should be just fine for Friday Night Football – just a little on the warm side while the sun is still up. Partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight, with an isolated shower possible after midnight, mainly to the west and north. Lows will drop down into the lower-60s.

Rain chances return for the weekend. Spotty thundershowers are possible mid-morning Saturday through the afternoon, north of I-80. The best chance for the Metro holding off until the evening and overnight, with heavy rainfall possible Saturday night, especially south.

Rain should exit early Sunday morning, but lingering clouds will keep highs Sunday in the upper-70s.

