Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Tuesday

Good Morning! After some much-needed rainfall Sunday and Monday, we are trending drier for the next couple of days.

This morning, we’re ranging from the mid-60s to the low-70s, with patchy dense fog off to the east.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are on tap with cooler temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s!

Highs on Wednesday will just top out near the 80° in the Omaha Metro, with many spots not making it out of the upper-70s! Rain chances look to stay off to the west of the viewing area through Wednesday.

We’ll be back in the lower-80s Thursday, with rain chances returning after 7 PM and into the overnight hours.

More rain chances return Friday and Saturday, mainly during the morning and evening hours each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s. Drier conditions look on tap Sunday and Monday.

