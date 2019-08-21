Mallory's Morning Forecast - Morning Storms, Afternoon Rain

Good Morning! You will want to grab the rain gear and allow yourself some extra time to get to work this morning. We’re tracking widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms, with rain chances taking us through a good chunk of your Wednesday.

While our severe threat remains marginal, flash flooding is a concern where storms train over the same areas. Storms will fade to showers this afternoon, with drier conditions expected this evening and tonight.

We actually hit our high temperature of 82° at midnight, with temperatures looking to hang out in the 70s – and maybe even upper 60s – for the rest of the day.

We’ll drop down into the upper-50s and low-60s tonight, with much lower humidity.

Thursday is looking mostly dry with the exception of a stray shower or storm south of I-80. Highs will stay in the upper-70s and low-80s Thursday through Saturday.

Our next best shot for rain arrives Sunday.

