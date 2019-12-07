Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mild weekend of weather!

Temperatures are back on the rise for your weekend forecast! We saw a brief dip in highs Friday, with temperatures only making it into the mid-30s for the Metro. Our average for this time of year is 37°, so we weren’t actually too far off!

Today, mostly sunny skies are on tap with highs warming into the lower-50s by the afternoon hours. Conditions will be breezy, especially for the afternoon and evening, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25-30 mph in spots. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

We will continue to see more cloud cover around Sunday, but winds will be lighter! Highs should once again warm into the upper-40s and lower-50s even with less sunshine.

If you have any holiday shopping or outdoor decorating to get done, this weekend would be a great time to do so! A cold front will swing through Sunday night, bringing us changes for next workweek.

We are holding a chance for light snow Monday, but more noticeable will be the temperature drop paired with gusty winds. We’ll hit our high early Monday, with temperatures most of the day hovering in the 20s.

Another surge of cold air arrives early Tuesday, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday likely in the 20s as well. Temperatures should start to rebound Thursday and Friday, with highs back in the 30s and 40s, respectively.

