Mallory's Morning Forecast - Mild New Year's Day!

Happy New Year! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s this morning – a nice change to the single digits last year, and the negative-twenties the year previous!

We’ll start off the day with clear skies, but high clouds will increase as the day progresses. Breezy southerly winds should still warm us into the mid-40s in the Metro this afternoon! Upper-40s are possible near the Kansas border. On NYD of 2019, we had highs in the teens. On NYD of 2018, our high temperature at Eppley was 0°!

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with a spotty shower possible – primarily north. Lows will drop down near the freezing mark.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs staying above-normal in the lower-40s. A few sprinkles are possible, but the forecast is trending drier! Friday will bring us cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-30s. We’re also looking at a chance for light snow, beginning midday. Any snow we do see will only amount to a trace.

Quiet conditions are in store this weekend, with highs in the mid-30s Saturday and low-40s Sunday! Another chance for light snow arrives Monday afternoon/evening.

