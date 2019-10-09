Mallory's Morning Forecast - Isolated storms possible Wednesday

Good Morning! High temperatures today will be fairly seasonable, and the warmest we’ll see for the rest of the workweek.

Morning lows are in the 50s to start, with clouds beginning to increase from the south and southwest. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper-60s, near 70°. A few isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Higher winds will stick around for the next few days, with SSE gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Showers and a few storms will increase in coverage overnight, with temperatures only dropping down into the 50s.

Off and on showers and storms will take us throughout the day Thursday, as a cold front swings through the region. The Omaha Metro will likely see our high temperature midday or early afternoon, before cold air surges in quickly. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures throughout Thursday afternoon and evening with gusty NW winds!

Lows Thursday night will drop into the 30s. A Freeze Watch is currently in effect for most of our Nebraska counties for early Friday morning.

Not much moisture looks to stick around Thursday night into Friday morning, but some patchy drizzle remains possible early Friday.

Otherwise, clouds will be slow to clear with afternoon highs just in the 40s! Expect NW wind gusts up to 40 mph, making it feel even colder.

Widespread freeze likely Saturday morning, with wind chills in the 20s.