Mallory's Morning Forecast - Isolated rain chance Thursday

Good Thursday Morning! After a warmer afternoon Wednesday (high of 90° in Omaha), we’re tracking cooler highs in the low to mid-80s today.

Clouds have increased from the west early this morning, with temperatures starting off in the low-70s in the Metro. Dew points are higher, so it will feel a bit muggy as you head out the door. Most of us are looking to stay dry for the commute into work, as steady showers push through Kansas and far southern Nebraska.

An isolated shower or thundershower remain possible this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are on tap. Any shower or storm that fires up will fizzle out this evening, with a drier and cooler night ahead.

High pressure will push in Friday, with sunshine returning and highs in the mid-80s. Saturday is also trending drier, with highs warming into the upper-80s.

As of now, the greatest chance for rain – some heavy – will fall Sunday and Monday mornings.

