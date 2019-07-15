Mallory's Morning Forecast - Hot week ahead!

As we head into the second half of the month of July, we’ll really be cranking up the heat!

We’re already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s Monday morning. Dew points are close behind, keeping humidity high. We’re waking up to a few clouds thanks to spotty showers to our north, but mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-90s today with southerly winds up to 15 mph.

Mostly clear and mild once again tonight with overnight lows in the lower-70s. A few spotty showers or storms are possible – primarily off to the north – late tonight into early Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap Tuesday with highs in the lower-90s.

Another spotty rain chance is possible Wednesday morning, and then the heat REALLY kicks in. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper-90s by mid-week, with the hot weather sticking with us into the weekend. A few spots could easily warm into the triple digits, with heat indices up to 110° for the end of the workweek.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the First Alert Weather App!