Mallory's Morning Forecast - Hot and muggy with isolated storms

Good Morning! We’re starting off on a warmer note than Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 60s for most. Isolated storms fired up early – around 3 or 4AM – along the Missouri River and continue to push east towards central Iowa.

After these storms push east, a partly cloudy, hot, and muggy day is ahead with highs topping out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. A cold front will then push through the area, sparking showers and thunderstorms south of I-80 after 6PM. Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side, so we’ll be keeping a close eye!

Friday is looking mostly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Scattered showers are possible again by the evening and overnight hours, with light showers taking us into Saturday morning.

The main impact for the Husker game will be for the ride down to Lincoln and tailgating, with drier conditions expected throughout the game and into the evening.

If you have outdoor plans for the Labor Day Weekend, we’re looking dry Sunday and Monday. Highs Sunday will warm into the upper-70s, with temperatures in the mid-80s Monday afternoon.

