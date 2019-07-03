Mallory's Morning Forecast - Hot and humid with scattered storms

Good Morning! We’re waking up to warm and muggy conditions once again to kick off your Wednesday. Stagnant storms northeast of the Metro will slowly but surely push to the east throughout the early morning hours.

Partly cloudy skies return today, with the heat and humidity sticking around. Highs will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s once again, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper-90s. Winds will blow in from the south-southeast 5-15 mph.

As we saw yesterday, scattered storms are possible once again late this afternoon and evening. It’s hard to know where exactly these storms will fire up, but those that do will bring heavy rainfall and frequent lightning along with them. Gusty winds and a hail threat can’t be ruled out.

Some of these scattered storms may linger into the overnight hours. Otherwise, things will stay mild and muggy with overnight lows in the low-70s.

July 4th will in no way be a washout, but we can’t rule out a rain chance completely. Partly cloudy, heat, and humidity linger with highs around 90°.

Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening, but it looks like we’ll be able to squeeze in our outdoor activities! Rain picks up late Thursday night (after midnight), with more off and on storms Friday into Saturday morning.

A great tool to have this week is the WOWT First Alert Weather App! Have a great and safe 4th of July holiday.