Mallory's Morning Forecast - Heating things back up!

Good Morning & Happy Friday! The sunshine returns today, but so does the heat.

We’re starting off in the upper-60s and low-70s this morning with highs topping out near the 90° mark this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap with breezy winds from the SSW gusting up to 30 mph.

Storms this evening should stay closer to the South Dakota border, with just a few more clouds streaming into our area. Overnight lows will stay mild, in the upper-60s and low-70s once again.

Saturday afternoon will be a couple of degrees warmer than Friday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.

Highs on Sunday will likely warm into the low-90s as well, before rain chances return Sunday evening. Thundershowers should remain light in nature, but keep an eye on the radar if you do have any outdoor plans after 5 PM Sunday.

The beginning of next week looks fairly calm and dry, with near seasonable highs in the mid to upper-80s.

