Mallory's Morning Forecast - Heat streak continues

After a hot and muggy weekend, we’re going to start of the workweek on a similar note!

Temperatures Monday morning are in the 70s for most, with dew points in the upper-60s. Clouds are increasing from the north to start, but more sunshine is expected once again this afternoon and evening.

Highs will top out in the low-90s: above-average, but a few degrees cooler than what we experienced this past weekend! We’ll take what we can get.

Most of us will stay dry today and tonight, but a few storms may clip our northernmost counties this evening. Otherwise, clouds will increase once again tonight with mild lows in the low to mid-70s.

The front that’s keeping rain to our north today will sink south Tuesday, sparking scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain tomorrow will stay along and south of I-80. Highs will top out near the 90°.

More scattered storm chances take us through the rest of the week, before the aforementioned front finally moves out Saturday morning. Drier and more pleasant conditions expected Saturday afternoon and Sunday!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.