Mallory's Morning Forecast - Heat, humidity, and spotty storms

We are tracking some scattered showers and storms early this morning, but this first wave of rain should be out of the viewing area by 7 AM.

Then, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s. We’ll start to feel the humidity today as well, with dew points in the 60s.

Heading into the late afternoon and evening, storms will fire up along and south of a front that will set up south of Omaha. These storms will likely be strong to severe, with the best chance hanging near the Kansas and Missouri borders. Stay weather-alert!

As of this post, it looks like storms will stay far enough south to not impact the CWS game, but we’ll be keeping a close eye.

A few isolated showers and storms may fire back up late tonight, lingering into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s and increased humidity!

Wednesday night will once again bring us the chance for showers and storms, some of which may linger into Thursday morning.

Friday through the weekend will be dominated by the heat and humidity! Mostly dry conditions are in store, with highs soaring into the low-90s. The heat is on!

