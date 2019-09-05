Mallory's Morning Forecast - Heat and humidity return Thursday

Good Thursday Morning! Hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather we had Wednesday!

Temperatures not quite as cool this morning, but still pleasant. We’re starting off with temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

We’ll really kick things up a notch this afternoon, with south-southwesterly winds warming us into the upper-80s and lower-90s. Dew points will also increase throughout the day as well, causing heat indices to rise into the mid to upper-90s by the heat of the day.

We’ll drop down into the low the mid-60s overnight, under mostly clear skies.

We should stay dry today and Friday, with a cold front knocking us back down into the lower-80s for highs Friday. This is fairly seasonable, as our average high for this time of year is 82°.

Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend, but look to hold off until Saturday evening and Saturday night. Some showers and storms remain possible early Sunday as well, with clouds keeping highs in the upper-70s.

