Mallory's Morning Forecast - Heat Today, Storms Tonight

Good Morning! First Alert Days are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 20th and 21st.

It’s already a warm and humid start to the day, with temperatures in the 70s and low-80s. Dew points aren’t far behind, giving us a heat index for your Tuesday morning commute! Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices rising into the triple digits. Keep the water handy!

Storms fired up early this morning east of the Missouri River, and continued to push into central Iowa. Here, the best chance for severe weather exists Tuesday morning.

While we can’t rule out an isolated storm today, a greater coverage of storms exists tonight. Large hail, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible with these storms – especially after midnight. Strong storms will take us into early Wednesday morning, with non-severe storms likely through at least midday Wednesday.

Thanks to the rain, clouds, and cold front passing through, temperatures will only top out in the upper-70s Wednesday afternoon.

Drier conditions are expected for the majority of Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower-80s.

Keep track of the heat today and the storms tonight by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!