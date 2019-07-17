Mallory's Morning Forecast - First Alert Days Through Saturday!

Good Morning! First Alert Days are in effect Wednesday through Saturday, with Excessive Heat Warnings in place for the entire viewing area.

We are tracking a few very isolated storms south of I-80 this morning, with a larger complex in South Dakota. A few of these storms from the larger complex may clip our northernmost counties this morning, where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect.

Otherwise, heat and humidity remain the big weather story. We’re already starting off on a warm and muggy note, with morning lows in the mid to upper-70s. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper-90s, with feels like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110° during the afternoon.

A few showers or storms are possible later this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will have difficulty dropping, staying in the upper-70s near 80°.

As mentioned above, the heat and humidity stick with us through Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper-90s near 100° each day!

Heat indices will also continue to rise from 105° to 112° in the afternoons.

Take precautions over the coming days by limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated, and checking in on vulnerable groups.

The heat won’t last forever, however! A front will swing through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing us a chance for rain and some relief.

