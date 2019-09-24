Mallory's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day Tuesday

Today – Tuesday, September 24th – is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather by this evening.

We’re starting off on a quiet note with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Humidity remains low for now, but dew points will increase throughout the day. Highs will likely top out in the mid-80s this afternoon, with southwesterly winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours, but a greater coverage of storms will arrive by this evening. Large hail is the primary threat with these storms, but damaging winds and even a tornado or two are also possible.

The threat will likely end in the Metro around 10 PM, pushing down into Kansas and Missouri by midnight.

Clouds will decrease through the overnight hours with lows around 60°.

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds for areas off to the north. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper-70s as well, with rain chances returning for Friday and the weekend.

