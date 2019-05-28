Mallory's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day Tuesday

Today – Tuesday May 28th – is a First Alert Day. It’s already been a busy morning, but a higher risk for severe storms is expected this afternoon and evening.

Eppley picked up 1.65” of rainfall just in the matter of 6 hours this morning (before the 7 o’clock hour). In addition to flash flooding, large amounts of hail fell due to severe storms between 4 and 6 AM, both in Nebraska and Iowa. Gusty winds also caused power outages in places.

Rain is moving east out of Nebraska during the 8’oclock hour, with a break from showers and storms expected through the rest of the morning. Models have storms firing up once again after 2 PM, with several rounds taking us through the evening hours. Our severe weather threat should end a few hours after sunset and before midnight.

During the 8 AM update, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded SE Nebraska, SW Iowa, and NW Missouri to a MODERATE Risk (Level 4 out of 5) of severe weather for this afternoon and evening. All severe modes are on the table today: large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. It’s very important that you stay weather-alert today.

After today, the pattern settles down a bit. We’ll still have a spotty shower here or there Wednesday and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will top out in the 70s. Temperatures in the 80s return by the end of the week.