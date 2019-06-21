Mallory's Morning Forecast - First Alert Day Friday

A First Alert Day is in effect for Friday, June 21st!

We’ve been tracking showers and storms since late Thursday night. The first bowing line of storms marched across central Nebraska and caused some severe thunderstorm warnings around the York and Lincoln areas due to wind gusts up to 70 mph.

As these storms continued to push east/northeast, they encountered more stable air at the surface. This in turn dropped the wind gusts and the overall severe threat. Rainfall continues in the Metro, with some embedded thunder and lightning. Allow yourself some extra time to get to work this morning! The roads will be wet.

A second line of storms developed behind the first, and is triggering severe thunderstorm warnings south of I-80. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10 AM for counties along and south of I-80.

We will dry things out midday through the afternoon. If the atmosphere recovers, we could see some scattered storms redevelop later this evening and into the overnight hours. Once again, any storm that fires could be strong to severe.

The best chance for storms this weekend will likely occur early and late in the day. Highs will be in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Next week is trending warmer and drier, with highs in the low-90s likely!

