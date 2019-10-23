Mallory's Morning Forecast - Few spotty showers Wednesday, Colder air on the way!

Good Morning! We’re starting Wednesday with cloud cover and a few spotty showers across the area. Temperatures are in the 40s for most, with fairly calm winds.

Outside of a few spotty showers – primarily this morning – partly cloudy skies are on tap, with midday sunshine expected. Highs will top out around the 60° mark early this afternoon, before winds shift and much colder air moves in. At this time, winds will pick up as well, with yet another breezy afternoon expected. Gusts could make it up to 35 mph in spots.

In addition to our morning shower chance, as the cold air pours in late this afternoon and evening, a few additional isolated showers or sprinkles remain possible.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Clouds will make way for more sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will stay chilly! Highs will struggle to warm out of the upper-40s.

Highs will moderate a bit into the mid-50s Friday and low-60s Saturday, with skies staying dry!

Keep an eye on the 7-day forecast, as a big cool-down is on the way next week.