Mallory's Morning Forecast - Excessive Heat Continues

Good Morning! Sunny skies, high heat and humidity, and breezy winds return once again today.

We’re starting off with nothing but clear skies – a nice contrast from the morning rain we’ve seen several days this week! Even with the clear skies, however, temperatures have only dropped into the upper-70s and low-80s to kick off your Friday.

Highs will attempt to hit the 100° mark this afternoon, with heat indices as high as 115°! Winds will gust from the south up to 25 or 30 mph.

Clear skies persist overnight, with overnight lows just dropping near 80° once again.

The first half of Saturday will be hot and humid yet again, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An approaching front will bring the chance for storms – some of which could be strong – by the evening and overnight hours.

Models this morning are wanting to linger scattered storms throughout the day on Sunday, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans!

The good news about the rain? It will bring us a much-needed cool-down! Highs Sunday through Wednesday will just top out in the low to mid-80s! Humidity will be much lower as well.